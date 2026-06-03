vivo X500 Ultra might include a 10x telephoto electronic camera

The report mill surrounding the vivo X500 series continues to collect rate, with a fresh leakage meaning a significant electronic camera upgrade. According to the brand-new report, the vivo X500 Ultra might get here with a telephoto cam efficient in providing longer zoom reach than the vivo X300 Ultra.

In a current post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu declared that vivo is checking a 10x periscope telephoto electronic camera for among its upcoming flagship mobile phones, which is most likely to be the X500 Ultra.

vivo X300 Ultra with 200mm and 400mm teleconverter lenses

The tipster even more exposed that the whole vivo X500 series will support a brand-new variety of teleconverters and vlog electronic cameras. Surprisingly, a report had actually recommended that vivo was establishing a devoted vlogging cam to competing offerings from DJI.

A 10x periscope telephoto cam would be a significant upgrade for vivo’s flagship Ultra phone. The business’s current Ultra designs have actually used telephoto electronic cameras with approximately 3.7 x optical zoom. The X300 Ultra counts on external teleconverter lenses to accomplish longer zoom.

The relocation is likewise most likely due to competitors from Oppo, which uses a 10x zoom video camera on its Find X9 Ultra.

vivo X300 Ultra 5G

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