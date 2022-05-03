New Agent Addition: College Muscle Movers

National Van Lines is proud to welcome College Muscle Movers of St. Paul, MN to their team.

Majority owner Cameron Carson started as an unpaid intern with College Muscle Movers in 2008 when the company first opened its doors. Three years later, Cameron purchased the business. Other owners, Andrew Roth and Cameron Gillette, were also employees of the company who became owners themselves in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

“The opportunity presented itself and we saw the industry as a unique business challenge, compared to other industries,” owner Cameron Carson said. “We enjoy overcoming issues for our customers and seeing the relief we provide for them, simply by doing what we do, the best way we know how.”

Originally, College Muscle Movers employees were nearly all college students–the flexible schedule of a local moving company matched well with the class schedule of a college student and summer breaks from school line up with peak moving season. “Our goal was to pair the work/life experience with their college education to help them round out their overall education,” Cameron Carson said. “We focus on communication, adaptability, customer service and other general elements that apply no matter where you work or do.” College Muscle Movers still employs many college students today and has branched its recruiting out of the college market.

While providing interstate moving services to neighboring states in the last few years, College Muscle Movers’ owners knew their next steps needed to include a more significant geographic service area. Now partnered with National Van Lines, College Muscle Movers can take those steps and help more customers.

“Our company has matured to a point locally that we saw this as a great way to expand our reach and be able to service more customers,” Cameron Carson said. “We are looking forward to offering nationwide services to customers that we have had to turn down in the past. The support resources available through National Van Lines will also help us break into new business lines with GSA & Military that we are looking forward to exploring more.”

College Muscle Movers can be reached at:

http://www.collegemusclemovers.com

651-917-4108

720 Prior Ave N, Suite 2

St. Paul, MN 55104

