2nd Annual Tax Lien Investing Online Conference from The Tax Lien Lady

On Thursday, May 5, Joanne Musa, Founder of TaxlienLady.com® is Hosting the 2nd Annual Tax Lien Investing Online Conference highlighting interviews of 6 tax lien and tax deed investing experts (including herself) on topics related to making investing in tax liens and tax deeds easier, more profitable, and more fun!

Been looking for a way to invest money for high returns without the risk of the stock market but afraid that if not done correctly money will be lost?

· Don’t know where to find out about tax sales?

· Don’t know what to do after having a tax lien or tax deed?

“If you have any of these concerns, you are not alone,” says Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady. She adds, “During this conference, you’ll hear about services that will help you find out what tax sales are coming up across the country, research tax sale properties easier and faster to choose the right properties to bid on, and get results of past tax sales. You’ll even learn how to clear the title on your tax foreclosed properties faster so that you can sell them faster and shorten your turnaround time to profit from your investments.”

One of the experts interviewed will talk about how to sell liens for a profit without waiting out the redemption period. And another speaker will reveal how to profit from tax sale overages – “That’s a strategy that I get a lot of questions about. But it’s not one that I personally do. So, I brought in a tax deed expert, who also is an expert at overages,” states Ms. Musa.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Joanne Musa is hosting the 2nd Annual “Tax Lien Investing Conference.” Joanne, known online as The Tax Lien Lady® will be interviewing 5 other experts on how to make tax lien investing easier, more profitable, and more fun.

This online conference will be covering topics like:

· How to quickly and easily chose the best properties to invest in

· How to get top dollar for tax-foreclosed properties

· Make money from tax liens without waiting for them to redeem

· How to profit from tax deeds and tax sale overages

· Where to get tax sale results

And it’s free.

Come to the live conference.

It starts at noon Eastern time, 9 am Pacific, on May 5.

Experts will speak on topics related to tax lien and tax deed investing safely and efficiently.

This live virtual event is on May 5, 2022.

VIP tickets are available for access to the recordings and special bonuses. Register to attend for FREE at https://taxlienlady.com/book/tax-lien-investing-conference/.