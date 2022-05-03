Prime Minister’s Interaction with the Indian Community in Germany





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, Berlin. More than 1600 members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany consisting of students, researchers and professionals participated in the event. Prime Minister noted their contribution to Germany’s economy and society and enthused them to contribute to India’s “Vocal for Local” initiative by promoting Indian products globally.









****





DS/ST









(Release ID: 1822181)

Visitor Counter : 551





















