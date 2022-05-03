President of India to visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6





The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, 2022.





On May 4, 2022, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





On May 5, 2022, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl.





***





DS/AK









(Release ID: 1822116)

Visitor Counter : 417





















