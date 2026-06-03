How to Select the Suitable Personal Loan Options in Singapore for Home Renovations

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – For many in Singapore, a home makeover is more than just a fresh coat of paint; it is an investment in comfort and property value. Understanding how to navigate the financing landscape ensures you can complete your project without compromising your long-term financial stability.

Thus, selecting the suitable personal loans in Singapore for home renovations requires a careful balance of flexibility, speed, and cost. While specific renovation loans exist, many homeowners find that the appropriate personal loans offer the versatility needed to cover both structural works and the finishing touches that a dedicated renovation loan might exclude.

The strategies below focus on how to evaluate and choose the suitable Personal Loan for your renovation needs.

Evaluate total project scope against loan limits

Before applying for financing, it is essential to determine whether your renovation vision fits within the constraints of a traditional renovation loan. In Singapore, dedicated renovation loans are typically capped at SGD 30,000 or six times your monthly income, whichever is lower.

If you are renovating a 4-room resale HDB or a mid-sized condo, costs can easily exceed SGD 50,000 to SGD 80,000. In these scenarios, seeking the appropriate personal loan is often more practical. Personal loans in Singapore can offer much higher ceilings, sometimes up to SGD 200,000 or eight times your monthly income for high earners, providing the necessary capital for extensive remodelling, subject to bank policies and eligibility.

Prioritise usage flexibility

One of the significant advantages of a personal loan over a specialised renovation loan is the freedom to use the funds as you see fit.

Renovation Loans: These are strictly for structural or built-in works, such as flooring, tiling, and electrical wiring. The bank often pays the contractor directly via cashier’s orders, meaning you never handle the cash.

These are strictly for structural or built-in works, such as flooring, tiling, and electrical wiring. The bank often pays the contractor directly via cashier’s orders, meaning you never handle the cash. Personal Loans: These funds are disbursed directly into your bank account. This allows you to pay for specific items that renovation loans typically exclude, such as designer furniture, smart appliances, and decorative lighting.

Compare Effective Interest Rate (EIR)

When selecting a loan, do not be swayed by the flat interest rate alone. The true cost of borrowing is reflected in the Effective Interest Rate (EIR), which accounts for processing fees and the compounding nature of interest.

In Singapore’s competitive 2026 market, some of the personal loans offer attractive flat rates from 1.00% p.a. with EIRs from 1.93% p.a. Always check if the bank offers a $0 processing fee promotion, as this can significantly lower the EIR and keep your initial cash flow healthy.

Consolidate multiple renovation costs

A major renovation often creates several different bills, from furniture store instalments to contractor payment plans. Managing multiple due dates and interest rates can feel overwhelming once the work concludes.

Choosing the appropriate personal loan allows you to combine these different costs into one simple monthly payment. This strategy makes it easier to track your money and often secure a lower interest rate than retail credit plans. By centralising your debt, this may help reduce missed payments and improve visibility over repayment obligations.

A faster application made easy with digital tools

The modern Singaporean financial landscape values speed and efficiency. Many homeowners now use digital application tools to streamline the loan application process.

Lenders that integrate with MyInfo may help streamline the approval process and facilitate faster disbursement of funds, subject to credit assessment and eligibility criteria. This can help reduce potential delays in renovation timeline and support timely settlement of contractor invoices, where required.

Match repayment tenures to your cash flow

Most personal loans in Singapore offer flexible repayment tenures ranging from one to five years, with some lenders extending up to seven years.

While a longer tenure reduces monthly commitment, it increases the total interest paid over the life of the loan. The key is to match your monthly instalments to your actual disposable income, thus maintaining a sufficient buffer for potential renovation cost overruns.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right financing tool is just as important as choosing the right contractor. By prioritising flexibility and affordability, you can ensure your home transformation is both beautiful and financially sound.

Disclaimer: This content is published by iQuanti Singapore Pte Ltd, an external marketer engaged and compensated by UOB Ltd.

Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti



Topic: Press release summary