Canada – Statement by Minister Hussen on the Beginning of Hanukkah

OTTAWA, November 28, 2021

This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world welcome the beginning of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle of the menorah.

Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, marks Jewish people’s struggle for religious freedom and liberation from oppression. It is an opportunity to acknowledge the resilience and determination of Jewish Canadians.

This occasion also reminds us that we must renew our commitment to stand against antisemitism and hatred, and remain steadfast in saying that they have no place in Canada or anywhere in the world. The Government of Canada is reaffirms its role in combatting hatred, with the support of the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone to continue to build a stronger, more open and inclusive Canada.

I wish all those celebrating Hanukkah a blessed and joyous Festival of Lights. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!