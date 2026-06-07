Offered ‘poison-laced sugary foods’ by neighbour, 5-year-old fights for life in Cuttack ICU

A five-year-old young boy has actually been defending his life at Cuttack’s Sishu Bhawan for over 2 weeks after ‘consuming poison-laced’ sugary foods. The kid’s household has actually implicated a neighbour of performing the act due to a longstanding individual disagreement, authorities sources stated on Sunday.

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According to the main sources, a stunning case of supposed poisoning including a five-year-old kid has actually emerged from Bahabalpur town under Salepur police headquarters limitations in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The kid has actually been going through treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for the last 17 days and stays in crucial condition.

According to an FIR lodged by the kid’s dad, the event occurred on May 22. He declared that a neighbour called the small young boy to their home and provided him sugary foods apparently laced with toxin. Not long after taking in the sugary foods, the kid’s health degraded, triggering relative to hurry him to medical treatment.

The guy has actually even more declared that the act might have been encouraged by previous enmity in between the 2 households. He thinks that the implicated neighbour intentionally targeted the kid as part of the continuous disagreement. The claims have actually stimulated issue and outrage amongst regional homeowners, who have actually revealed shock over the event.

Following the problem, cops have actually signed up a case and started an examination into the matter. Authorities are analyzing the scenarios surrounding the supposed poisoning and are anticipated to gather proof and declarations from those linked to the case.

The small kid continues to get treatment at Sishu Bhawan, one of Odisha’s leading pediatric health care organizations. Physicians are carefully monitoring his condition as the household expects his healing.

Reacting to the claims, Salepur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) specified that an examination is in progress based upon the problem lodged by the kid’s daddy. Cops authorities have actually ensured that all elements of the case will be completely penetrated and suitable action will be taken based upon the findings of the examination.

The event has actually accentuated the severity of criminal activities including kids and the requirement for speedy justice in cases where minors are supposedly damaged. The result of the examination is now waited for as the kid continues his defend survival.

“A household is declaring that their kid had actually gone to their neighbour’s home and consumed some sugary foods. They presume that after consuming the sugary foods, the kid fell ill. He was required to the medical facility and is presently going through treatment. His member of the family think that somebody may have injected or blended something into his food,” Salepur SDPO, Biranchi Narayan Pati, informed OTV when called.

“Based on their problem, we have actually signed up a case under Section 109 of the BNS. We are examining the matter. Let’s see what comes out of it. His health was a bit bad, however we got info that it has actually enhanced somewhat. There were some problems with his internal organs,” the SDPO mentioned.

“We are checking out just what occurred and why they are presuming this. When the kid ends up being mindful, it will be simpler for us to discover,” the senior police included.