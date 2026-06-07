1 ‘eliminated’ throughout blast at black stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, probe underway

Following the occurrence, cops and district administration groups hurried to the website and started collaborating rescue

and relief operations. < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp " alt ="author-image"> < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/07/nihal-prasad-police-station-2026-06-07-22-25-42.jpg" alt ="Nihal Prasad Police Station"> Nihal Prasad Police Station Photograph: (OTV)

An enormous blast supposedly caused the death of an individual at a black stone quarry in Kastipal town under Nihal Prasad police headquarters limitations in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, triggering an instant action from authorities and administrative authorities.

According to initial details, the surge happened at a quarry operating in the location on Sunday. Reports recommend that a person individual might have lost their life in the occurrence. Authorities have actually specified that the casualty report is still being validated, and no main verification has actually been released so far.

Following the event, authorities and district administration groups hurried to the website and started collaborating rescue and relief operations. The specific scenarios that caused the blast are yet to be developed.

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Licence Status, Cause of Blast Under Verification

In an advisory released by Dhenkanal Police, authorities attracted the general public not to spread out rumours and to wait on main verification concerning the event. The advisory mentioned that info had actually been gotten about a blast at the black stone quarry in Kastipal town which confirmation was underway.

Cops even more kept in mind that, prima facie, the quarry seemed running lawfully and had a blasting licence. All appropriate files, approvals, and functional information are being taken a look at as part of the examination.

Authorities are likewise checking out security procedures followed at the quarry and whether any neglect added to the occurrence.

As rescue and confirmation efforts continue, authorities have actually advised individuals to rely just on main updates. More information relating to casualties, the reason for the surge, and any possible infractions are anticipated after the conclusion of the initial questions.