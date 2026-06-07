15.2 C
London
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Kalbaisakhi Turns Deadly In Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal Worker Killed By Live Wire

Kalbaisakhi Turns Deadly In Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal Worker Killed By Live Wire

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
47

19459011

19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Kalbaisakhi Turns Deadly In Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal Worker Killed By Live Wire #kalbaisakhi #deadly #bhubaneswar #kandhamal #worker #live #wire #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish #otv 19659004 ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659008

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here