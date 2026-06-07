Samajwadi Party has a history of insulting seers, declares deputy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday struck out at the Samajwadi Party, implicating it of having a history of insulting seers while in power and seeking their true blessings when out of power, explaining such gestures as “drama”. He stated the Samajwadi Party can neither regard ‘sant’ (seers) nor ‘bhakt’ (fans). < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya during a review meeting in Agra on Sunday. (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/07/400x225/Deputy-CM-Keshav-Prasad-Maurya-during-a-review-mee_1780848888022.jpeg"alt ="Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya during a review meeting in Agra on Sunday. (Sourced)"title ="Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya during a review meeting in Agra on Sunday. (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya throughout an evaluation conference in Agra on Sunday.(Sourced)

Maurya remained in Agra to go to programs in the city and was connecting with media individuals on the properties of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

“When in power, the Samajwadi Party purchased lathi charges on seers and opened fire on Ram bhakts in Ayodhya. When out of power, its leaders start bowing at the feet of seers. This is absolutely nothing however nautanki (drama),” Maurya declared.

He stated he had actually dealt with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi motion. “I understand the Samajwadi Party’s history well, therefore do individuals. They can no longer deceive the masses,” he declared.

Maurya’s remarks come days after Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav fulfilled Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Mainpuri and apologised for the supposed insult triggered to the seer.

On Narendra Modi ending up being India’s longest continually serving democratically chosen Prime Minister on June 10, Maurya praised him and stated the BJP would object to not just the 2029 Lok Sabha elections however a lot more elections under Modi’s management.

“It is because of the love and true blessings of individuals of India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to develop a brand-new record on June 10. The country is advancing under his management and will continue moving towards the objective of an industrialized India,” Maurya stated.

The deputy chief minister likewise admired the function of the media, calling it the lifeline of democracy, and stated the double-engine federal government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh was dedicated to a strong media community. He later on held a conference at the circuit home in Agra.