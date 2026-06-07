Shamli conversion row: FIR signed up versus 10 implicated; Mahapanchayat contacted June 12

A supposed spiritual conversion case including the boy of a medical shopkeeper in Shamli has actually activated common stress, triggering authorities action and requires a mass demonstration by a Hindu organisation. Late on Saturday night, cops signed up an FIR versus 10 people, consisting of 7 members of a regional household and 3 clerics, following a grievance declaring required conversion, intimidation and property-related intentions. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint and police teams had begun conducting raids to locate the accused. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/07/400x225/Superintendent-of-police-Narendra-Pratap-Singh-sai_1780848588064.jpg"alt ="Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint and police teams had begun conducting raids to locate the accused. (For representation)"title ="Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint and police teams had begun conducting raids to locate the accused. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Superintendent of authorities Narendra Pratap Singh stated an FIR had actually been signed up based upon the grievance and cops groups had actually started carrying out raids to find the implicated. (For representation)

The advancement came hours after Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Baghra’s Yog Sadhana Ashram revealed a Hindu Mahapanchayat in Shamli’s Qureshi area on June 12, implicating the administration of stopping working to act versus those apparently associated with the case.

According to the FIR, Devaraj Malik, a medical shopkeeper and homeowner of Dayanand Nagar in Shamli city, declared that his child, Ayush Malik, was methodically drawn into a relationship and pressured to transform to Islam by a group led by Chandni Qureshi, a citizen of Kaziwada area.

The problem names Chandni Qureshi, her sis Rahit Qureshi, Sumailla Qureshi, Rabia Qureshi, bro Aas Mohammad alias Aasu Qureshi, Huma Qureshi, their dad Islam Qureshi, cleric Munawwar and 2 other clerics as implicated.

Malik declared that the implicated caught his boy in a love affair as part of a prepared conspiracy and persuaded him into welcoming Islam. He even more declared that a deceptive ‘Nikahnama’ was prepared around 4 years ago to formalise the relationship.

The grievance likewise declares that the implicated made unsuitable needs of Ayush Malik, applied mental pressure on him and tried to affect other family members to transform. According to the FIR, the household was threatened with alarming effects, consisting of death dangers, if they withstood.

Malik even more declared that the implicated had actually been benefiting economically from his child’s incomes for almost 5 years and were trying to acquire control of household home. He likewise revealed suspicion that extra people from outside the location might have been associated with the supposed conspiracy.

Previously on Saturday, cops apparently summoned Chandni Qureshi and her daddy for questioning at the city police headquarters.

Validating the registration of the case, superintendent of authorities Narendra Pratap Singh stated an FIR had actually been signed up based upon the problem and authorities groups had actually started carrying out raids to find the implicated.

Authorities have actually not yet revealed the particular areas under which the case has actually been signed up.

In the middle of the growing debate, Swami Yashveer Maharaj launched a video message on social networks on Saturday night, declaring that the administration had actually stopped working to take prompt action.

Revealing a Hindu Mahapanchayat on June 12, the seer hired members of the Hindu neighborhood from throughout the area to collect at Shiv Murti in Shamli at 11 am before continuing towards the Qureshi region.

He advised farmers to take part with tractors and attracted Hindu traders to willingly close their buy a couple of hours in assistance of the agitation versus what he called “conversion jihad”.

He stated that the event would show the cumulative strength of the Hindu neighborhood and prevent future efforts at spiritual conversion.

Authorities stated the accusations are being examined and additional action will be taken based upon proof gathered throughout the probe.