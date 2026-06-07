Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday stated that reports have actually emerged declaring that crores of rupees from contributions used at the Ram Temple were missing out on and prompted the court to take cognisance of the matter. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Ram temple trust says 'open to probe' after Akhilesh Yadav claims donation funds missing" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities2_1769511880449_1769511907099.jpg"alt ="Ram temple trust says 'open to probe' after Akhilesh Yadav claims donation funds missing"title ="Ram temple trust says 'open to probe' after Akhilesh Yadav claims donation funds missing"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Ram temple trust states’open up to penetrate’ after Akhilesh Yadav declares contribution funds missing out on

In a post on X, Yadav stated the concern was “extremely sensitive” for enthusiasts of Lord Ram throughout the world and explained the circumstance as “highly embarrassing” for the temple trust.

“It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing,” Yadav’s post checked out in Hindi.

Responding to the accusations, Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stated, “I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing.”

He included that any choice made by the federal government will be appropriate to them. “If there is any doubt, then conduct an inquiry,” he stated.

The Samajwadi Party chief likewise questioned the “silence” of the temple trust and the federal government over the problem. “The government’s silence is suspicious,” Yadav stated.

Calling the supposed disparity a matter of public issue, the previous Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated, “This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is willing to come forward and offer an explanation.” Yadav prompted the court to intervene in the matter, stating it was connected to the deep faith of the international Sanatani neighborhood in Lord Ram.

The court must take “suo motu cognisance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram,” he stated.

This short article was created from an automated news company feed without adjustments to text.