Indian Worker from Hyderabad Shot Dead During Pizza Delivery in Philadelphia|Image: Social Media

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: An Indian male stemming from Telangana was fatally shot in the head while providing a pizza in North Philadelphia late Friday night, according to regional reports.

The victim, a pizza shipment employee, was eliminated after reacting to an order in the North Philadelphia location around midnight. Authorities state the messenger was shot quickly after getting to the area, in what appears to have actually been a targeted attack throughout the regular shipment.

Regional outlets reported that the person was killed at the scene.

The occurrence has actually drawn attention yet another case of violence versus shipment employees in the United States. The victim’s household in Telangana has actually supposedly been notified, though his complete identity has actually not yet been formally revealed by authorities pending next-of-kin alert.