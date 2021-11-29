Peer to Peer rental app, Idle Rent Anything Launches Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder

Idle, a peer to peer smartphone app recently launched their regulation crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, an equity crowdfunding platform.

“We are looking to raise $250,000 USD through Wefunder’s equity crowdfunding platform.” Said Nick Luft, CEO of Idle.

Currently, the app is available for Apple and Android devices and new features are in development. “This regulation crowdfunding campaign will help us expand our company operations and presence nationwide”. Luft

Idle is a peer to peer smartphone application that enables users to rent and rent out anything. “We are excited to give folks the opportunity invest in this innovative peer-to-peer marketplace,” says Idle CEO and co-founder Nick Luft, “Idle combines the best of digital technology (mobile apps) with the familiarity and trust tenants invest in their own community.” The platform allows users to rent or rent out almost anything from a boat, auto, audio equipment, power tools, kayaks, RVs—even a kidney…just kidding about that last one!” Idle launched in 2019 and has grown rapidly since then and is a front-runner in the emerging sharing economy.

In addition, CEO and Co-founder Nick Luft had this statement: “In today’s economy it can be extremely difficult for people to find what they need nearby at an affordable price, be it a tool that they need for a home renovation, a bounce house for a party, ski equipment or gain access to needed products and services. Idle solves this problem by providing a platform that connects people with what they need at their fingertips at a price that is just a fraction of what they’d pay by renting at a major retailer or buying.”

Details on how to invest: http://www.wefunder.com/idle.llc3

The app is currently available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and can be downloaded at https://www.getidle.com

“Article reprinted courtesy of getidle.com”.