Canada – Minister Joly speaks with Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs

November 26, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke today with Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Minister Joly congratulated her counterpart on his recent appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs. Minister Joly highlighted the close and growing collaboration between Canada and Japan in advancing the two countries’ shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. She and Minister Hayashi noted the importance of proceeding with the implementation of the Six Shared Priorities, which were announced by their predecessors in May 2021. Minister Joly also provided background on the commitment to deepen Canada’s partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and across the Arctic that was included the 2021 Speech from the Throne.

The two ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, they spoke of their common concern over repeated North Korean violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and reaffirmed their commitment to countering maritime sanctions evasion. Minister Joly highlighted Canada’s ongoing contributions to these efforts through the deployment of air and naval assets of the Canadian Armed Forces. She conveyed Canada’s support for Japan’s efforts to secure the return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

Minister Joly and Minister Hayashi also discussed other shared priorities, including international trade. They noted the importance of Canada and Japan working closely together and with their partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to uphold the high standards of the agreement.

