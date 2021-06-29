Canada – Invitation to media – Minister Joly to promote a new initiative to support community infrastructure projects while in Granby

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly will take advantage of her visit to the Montérégie region to promote the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.
This new Government of Canada initiative has been established to help communities across Canada to implement community infrastructure projects and improve existing infrastructure so they can recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Media representatives are invited to join Minister Joly at the Marché public de Granby et région. She will be accompanied by Pascal Bonin, Mayor of Granby, and Jean‑Nick Trudel, Chief Executive Officer, Association des marchés publics du Québec.
Date:
June 29, 2021
Time:
4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Location:
Marché public de Granby et région
160 Rue Principale
Granby, Quebec
J2G 2V6
