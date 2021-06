Canada – Minister of National Defence announces reappointment of Rear-Admiral Geneviève Bernatchez’s mandate as Judge Advocate General

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan is pleased to announce that the Governor-in-Council has approved a two-year reappointment of the mandate of Rear-Admiral Geneviève Bernatchez, OMM, CD as the Judge Advocate General (JAG) for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

