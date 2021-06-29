Canada – Media Advisory – Region of Waterloo, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo; and His Worship Dave Jaworsky, Mayor of the City of Waterloo.

Date:

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

Zoom event:

To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to Stu Gooden at sgooden@regionofwaterloo.ca. Once you are online, please keep your phone muted.

Livestream:

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Region of Waterloo YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/DHYdmDJIzeA

Emelyana Titarenko

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

873-355-9576

emelyana.titarenko@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-Dias@ontario.ca