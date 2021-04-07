Guild Venue 100 Becomes First Office Building in Cardiff to Incorporate Fiber Internet Service

Built in 1910, the 6,000-square-foot historic office/retail building now features the most modern technology on the market to provide tenants with fast, reliable internet capabilities

Robert Mance in front of the Guild Venue 100

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif. – April 5, 2021 – PRLog — The historic Guild Venue 100 has become the first executive office/retail building in Cardiff-by-the- Sea, Calif., to be equipped with Cox Business’s fiber internet service that will provide tenants with fast, reliable upload speeds and symmetrical bandwidth to power critical applications and meet their evolving needs, announced Robert Ford Mance, principal of Ford Mance Capital Advisors, owner and property manager of the Guild. In general, the Guild is only the second commercial facility in the region to feature the new technology.

Ideally located at 100 Chesterfield Drive at the northeast corner of San Elijo Avenue just one block from Highway 101 and the ocean, the Guild Venue 100 originally was built in 1911 as a mercantile facility and, in 1995, was purchased, restored and upgraded by Ford Mance Capital Advisors as retail and commercial office space. Comprising 6,000 square feet, the entire lower floor of the building is currently occupied by a well-known outdoor sports clothing and gear store, with the remaining 3,000 square feet on the upper floor housing executive office space for lease.

“As we begin gearing up for more new tenants looking for small executive office space outside their home, where so many people have been forced to work during the pandemic, we’re committed to providing the most modern technology available so they can access critical data, share and edit large files, and conduct video conferencing,” said Mance. “Some of our tenants here spend a considerable amount of time on Zoom calls with their main offices located on the East Coast and elsewhere, and this new internet service will ensure total reliability and privacy.”

According to Daniel Martinez, the Director for Cox Business who oversaw installation at the building, the fiber internet service offers many superior features over regular internet service, including faster uploads, quick downloads, robust security, reliable equipment, guest and private WiFi networks, and 24/7 fiber internet support. Business- grade service line agreements are designed to provide maximum uptime.

Individual office space currently available for lease at the Guild Venue 100 includes offices ranging in size from 150 to 712 square feet.The building features beautiful panoramic ocean views that span for miles up and down North County’s coastline. The outdoor space provides the perfect location to customize special events such as private and corporate parties, networking events, concerts, fundraisers, corporate retreats, sales training events and instructional classes.

In addition to fiber internet, the cost to lease space at the Guild includes all utilities including water, electricity, telephone service, heat and air conditioning. For inquiries about space availability and to tour the building, contact Sandra Daniels at (760) 436-8088.

Now the oldest standing building in Cardiff, the Guild has been owned since 1995 by Ford Mance Capital Advisors Principal Robert Ford Mance, a noted real estate developer and long-time Cardiff-by-the- Sea resident. The building represents modern-day mercantilism, based on the philosophy of “Conscious Capitalism” and “Business for the Better,” the belief that every business can make a contribution to the greater good by focusing on sustainability and adopting an innovational approach to meeting future challenges. For more information on the Guild Venue 100, visit https://www.guildvenue100.com.