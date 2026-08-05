State panel eyes 2028 for school syllabus overhaul

Kolkata: The new school syllabus-cum-curriculum committee held its first meeting on Tuesday with a vision to implement overall changes by 2028, making the syllabus contemporary and aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020.After the BJP govt came to power, a restructured syllabus-cum-curricular committee was formed with new members for each subject, from the primary level to the higher secondary level. School education minister Dipak Barman said, “We want to contemporise the syllabus so that our students will have better opportunities in the future. The committee members were asked to work freely and remain above political influence while giving proposals, which will be reviewed.

I can only say that in 2028, you will see a completely changed syllabus, aligned with NEP, 2020.”Barman said the department will observe Book Day on Jan 2, as it was observed before. Minor modifications that need to be made will have to be done by mid-Sept, and the books will be sent for printing by the end of that month so that schools receive the revised copies before the new academic session starts.Several educationists were invited to Tuesday’s meeting, which former governor Tathagata Roy also attended. After the meeting, he said, “The Singur movement is not history and should be removed from the syllabus. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his contribution should be included in the history syllabus, which the previous govt took every effort to hide. The history of the formation of West Bengal from 1937 to 1947, what occurred in East Bengal after 1947, leading to the influx of refugees into Bengal, and how the state and central govts approached it should all be included in the history syllabus.

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