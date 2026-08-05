Google Health lastly supports two-way health information syncing with Apple Health

When Google introduced its brand-new Fitbit Air gadgets, the business revealed a rather unexpected brand-new function that lets you import Apple Health information taped by your Apple Watch and other HealthKit-connected apps and gadgets. A long-requested function because 2014 when Apple Health initially released.

Syncing your information the other method stayed difficult till now. With the brand-new variation of Google Health for iOS (5.05 ), your Fitbit information can lastly be kept in your Apple Health account. Two-way syncing is lastly a thing.

< img width ="1200" height ="517" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/04/google-killing-fitbit-brand/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Google Health finally supports two-way health data syncing with Apple Health">

Exercise history, sleep, vitals, actions and all sort of Fitbit information can now be synced to Apple Health and other HealthKit-compatible apps. You simply need to approve all consents needed for syncing.

The variation of Google Health is currently readily available on the App Store for iOS.

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