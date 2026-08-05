ZTE Blade A35e gets noted with complicated specifications

The ZTE Blade A35 introduced all the method back in 2024, which is likewise when a Blade A35e was identified in an accreditation listing. We’re uncertain what’s occurred to it ever since, today a Blade A35e that looks really various has actually appeared on ZTE’s main site for Pakistan.

The business hasn’t exposed its complete specifications, just a couple of bits here and there. The phone has a 6.52-inch screen, an 8MP primary video camera, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. At the helm it’s got a “powerful” 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, which isn’t called.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/zte-blade-a35e-listed/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="ZTE Blade A35e gets listed with confusing specs">

There’s likewise some confusion relating to RAM, as ZTE states the gadget is available in 2 variations: one with “6(2+4)GB Dynamic RAM” and the other with “4(2+2)GB Dynamic RAM”We definitely hope this does not indicate that the phone is releasing in 2026 with 2GB of RAM, however that is generally how makers describe physical RAM (it precedes) and after that virtual RAM (that’s the 2nd number typically). Ideally more info will appear quickly, remain tuned.

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