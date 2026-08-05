Absolutely nothing launches CMF Clip Pro earbuds with a Smart Dial on the case

Simply as anticipated, today Nothing has actually revealed the CMF Clip Pro earbuds. As the name indicates, these are clip-style or clip-on earbuds, a classification that didn’t exist a couple of years ago however has actually been acquiring appeal just recently.

These have 10.8 mm motorists with “Ultra Bass Technology”and the business promotes 10 hours of music playback and 6.5 hours of talk time from each bud’s 60mAh battery. The charging case has a 475mAh battery, and quickly charging is supported, with 10 minutes for 4 hours of playback.

The CMF Clip Pro assistance Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs, double gadget connection, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, and they have a low lag mode. For calls you get 4 mics and Clear Voice Technology. The buds are IP54 ranked for dust and splash resistance, while the case is IPX2. The buds weigh 5.92 g each, and the case weighs 38.81 g.

Mentioning the case, it has a Smart Dial which turns to manage volume, playback, calls, and to start pairing mode. The earbuds themselves have tactile buttons that can quickly be utilized with gloves.

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The CMF Clip Pro will be offered in the United States and the UK on August 15 for $99/ ₤ 79. They will then release in continental Europe and the rest of the world on September 15. The colorways available will be Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral. Now you can pre-order them at a minimized $79 rate in the United States.