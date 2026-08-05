Oppo F35 Pro will be a rebrand task with a substantial battery, brand-new report claims

The other day we heard that Oppo is currently dealing with the F35 household, which would be introducing in India in the next couple of weeks. Today a brand-new report from the very same source declares that the series is really getting main before completion of this month.

While it’s still uncertain the number of members the F35 household will have, brand-new information about the F35 Pro have actually emerged. Obviously, it will be a rebranded A7 Pro Max, which simply released in China today.

< img width ="1200" height ="829" alt ="Oppo A7 Pro Max" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/oppo-f35-pro-rebranding/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Oppo A7 Pro Max

That indicates it will have a massive 10,000 mAh battery, the biggest ever seen in an Oppo phone. If it’s a straight-up rebrand task, then anticipate the F35 Pro to likewise sport a 6.78-inch 1272×2772 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate, a 50MP primary cam, a 2MP monochrome cam, and a 50MP selfie cam.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC. It will presumably be provided in India for INR 40,000 ($420) to INR 45,000 ($473).

Source