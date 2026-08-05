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DGCA releases probe into Air India elevation loss event; 17 guests, team hurt

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A paramedic team present after several passengers, including crew members, got injured as Air India flight (AI2379) from Phuket to Delhi experienced a brief in-flight turbulence, in New Delhi on Tuesday

A paramedic group present after numerous travelers, consisting of team members, got hurt as Air India flight(AI2379)from Phuket to Delhi experienced a short in-flight turbulence, in New Delhi on Tuesday|Picture Credit: ANI

New Delhi

India’s civil air travel security regulator has actually introduced an in-depth examination into an occurrence in which an Air India Airbus A320neo running from Phuket to Delhi experienced an unexpected loss of elevation throughout cruise on Tuesday, leaving 13 guests and 4 cabin team members hurt.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India flight AI2379, run by an Airbus A320neo airplane (VT-EXO), experienced a short-term elevation variation throughout flight before stabilising and landing securely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 11:07 a.m.

The airplane was bring 137 guests, consisting of 3 babies, and 8 team members consisting of 2 pilots and 6 cabin team.

Preventive procedure

Following the landing, medical groups took care of all guests and team members as a preventive procedure. An overall of 13 travelers and 4 team members sustained injuries throughout the event.

Later on, 5 guests were released, while the staying hurt travelers and team members continued to get treatment. The impacted people are stated to be steady and getting suitable treatment.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the airplane has actually been transferred to the garage, and both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have actually been protected for in-depth assessment as part of the examination.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu checked out Fortis Hospital to ask about the condition of the hurt travelers and ensure them of all essential help.

Regulative treatments

In a declaration, an Air India representative stated: “In accordance with recognized security and regulative treatments, the pertinent regulative authorities have actually been notified.”

“Air India is completely complying with the examination and the airplane producer has actually likewise been informed,” the representative included.

The provider included that its groups stay at the healthcare facilities and remain in consistent contact with the impacted guests and team members to offer all required help.

Released on August 4, 2026

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