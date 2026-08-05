CM requested resignation, will choose after talking about with oppn leaders: Karnataka LC chairman Basavaraj Horatti

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has actually stated that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar telephoned him requesting his resignation from the post, including that he would choose after talking about the matter with BJP and JD(S) leaders.

He likewise asserted that choosing the council chairman and assembly speaker is the authority of your home, not the high command of a political celebration.

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This advancement followed a letter from the Congress high command to CM Shivakumar on Monday authorizing Saleem Ahmed as the candidate for chairman of the state legal council and Umashree for deputy chairperson, together with the list of ministers who were sworn in on August 3.

The celebration had actually likewise authorized the names of G S Patil as the candidate for the post of speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna for deputy speaker.

“The chief minister called me and requested that I resign and cooperate to prevent embarrassment, as the party has sent the name (for the new chairman)…. I will discuss this with opposition leaders and decide,” Horatti informed press reporters on Tuesday.

Horatti, an eight-time MLC, has his existing term till July 2028.

Asserting that the chairman of the council and speaker of the assembly can just be chosen by the House and not by the high command of any celebration, Horatti stated, “This is probably the first time I have seen a party declaring the chairperson of the legislative council. I’m not sure how they are doing it. It is not good in democracy.”

“To remove the chairman, 10 members must give 14 days’ advance notice, to move the no-confidence motion. Based on the discussion in the House, the matter will be decided,” he stated, including that the choice of your house is supreme on this matter.

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Mentioning that no chairperson has actually needed to resign given that 1956, and all of them have actually finished their term, Horatti stated there were no premises to eliminate him.

In the 75-member legal council, the Congress has 38 members, BJP 24, JD(S) 6, with one Independent member and one chairman, while 5 seats are uninhabited.

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