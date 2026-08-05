GACM Tech indications software application advancement pact worth Rs 15 cr with Meridian Intelligence

New Delhi: Technology and consultancy business GACM Technologies has actually signed a pact with Meridian Intelligence to boost the software application advancement portfolio, a declaration stated.

The business stated that cooperation with Meridian Intelligence is valued at Rs 15 and is set up to continue till September 30, 2028.

The collaboration develops a structure for future software application advancement contracts, supporting GACM Technologies’ long-lasting innovation and service growth technique, it included.

“We are confident that this association will enable us to deliver scalable technology solutions, strengthen our market presence and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth,” GACM Technologies, Managing Director, J V Tirupati Rao stated.

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