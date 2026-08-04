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Home Business Telegram states app brought back on Apple’s App Store

Telegram states app brought back on Apple’s App Store

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Apple stated on Monday it quickly eliminated the Telegram messaging app from its App Store after an evaluation discovered material that broke its standards “restricting kid sexual assault product.”

The business stated it brought back the app after “the designer without delay eliminated the material and prohibited the user who published it.”

Telegram stated on X: “Reports of my death are considerably overemphasized.”

An Apple representative did not react to an ask for additional discuss the standards infraction. Telegram likewise did not react to an ask for remark.

Released on August 4, 2026

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