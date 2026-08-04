Tata’s battery system Agratas turns to internal tech for making Lithium cells in the middle of China curbs

(agent image) The carefully held Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. is constructing a pilot assembly line of lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, cells at its upcoming battery factory in Sanand, Gujarat|Image Credit: istock.com

Tata Group’s battery system is getting ready to make cells utilizing its own innovation for the very first time as China’s tighter curbs stimulate the corporation to look for self-sufficiency, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

The carefully held Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. is developing a pilot assembly line of lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, cells at its upcoming battery factory in Sanand, Gujarat in India, stated individuals, who asked not to be determined going over the business’s internal choices.

A group of Indian, South Korean and Chinese engineers will deal with improving the production procedures and confirming the preliminary batch of LFP cells at this pilot line before business production begins, they included.

The relocation is a purposeful pivot for Agratas after executives evaluated that the possibilities of an innovation handle a Chinese company are close to nil, individuals stated, offered Beijing’s rigid limitations on exports of important production knowledge. A number of Indian companies, consisting of Reliance Industries Ltd. and JSW Group, have are dealing with problems accessing the innovation required to make cells in your area as existing licensing offers fail.

The modification in technique will include expenses and time to the Tata system’s ramp-up of LFP cells. On the other hand, its effort to standardize another kind of cell– nickel manganese cobalt, or NMC– has actually been assisted along by licensing fully grown innovation from Japan’s Automotive Energy Supply Corp., a system of Hong Kong-based Envision Energy International Ltd. That tie-up permitted Agratas to bypass the early-development phases for NMC cells– a benefit it does not have as it establishes LFP cells from scratch.

An Agratas representative did not discuss prepare for a pilot assembly line and innovation being established for LFP cells.

The business prepares to produce both cell types at the Sanand factory, individuals stated. The business, which Tata at one point thought about spinning off, is at the center of the coffee-to-cars corporation’s strategy to produce a domestic battery-making community.

Grid-Scale Storage

LFP batteries are more affordable however usually use less variety than their NMC equivalents. They are likewise much better fit for usage in fixed storage applications and will assist Agratas tap the grid-scale battery energy storage market– a quick growing sector for India as the nation chases after enthusiastic renewable resource objectives.

Agratas is likewise investing more than $400 million in a research study and advancement center in Bengaluru concentrated on LFP and lithium manganese iron phosphate battery innovations, Bloomberg reported in May.

The India center will start producing NMC battery cells by early 2027, while Agratas’ factory in Somerset, England, is arranged to begin production by around the middle of next year, individuals stated. Those centers will at first provide cells to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.’s UK-based system, Jaguar Land Rover, for its upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV.

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Released on August 4, 2026