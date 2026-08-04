Vijay’s kid Jason Sanjay exposes father’s profession recommendations, states ‘Mom is a spy’: ‘He never ever spoon-fed me

Summary Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s kid Jason Sanjay has actually exposed the tricks about his household. Speaking very first time after his dad ended up being the CM, Jason Sanjay stated that appa desired him to develop his own idendity and never ever spoon fed him. He likewise exposed that his ‘mom is a spy’who constantly captures him when he does something incorrect.

ET Online

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s boy and newbie director Jason Sanjay has actually broken his typical silence about his household, sharing youth stories and his daddy’s one huge piece of profession guidance, days ahead of his launching movie’Sigma.’Talking to Behindwoods, Jason opened about maturing as Vijay’s boy, his mom Sangeetha’s incredible flair for capturing him out, and an old tune shoot he hardly keeps in mind.

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The interview comes at a fascinating time. Vijay’s household has actually been the topic of consistent online chatter, specifically throughout his election project, when unproven reports declared Jason had actually even changed to utilizing his mom’s surname. Jason and his household never ever resolved those claims straight, previously, picking rather to speak about genuine memories instead of rumours.

‘He Never Spoon-Fed Me ‘

Jason called his dad’s win as Chief Minister a “historic revolution” for the household, including that it includes a larger task to safeguard what they have actually developed together. He likewise remembered the one guideline Vijay offered him before he went into the movie market, to make his own name instead of lean on his daddy’s. “He never spoon-fed me,” Jason stated, explaining how Vijay remained hands-off when his boy picked filmmaking as a profession.

A Mother Who Catches Everything

If Vijay gave out profession guidance, Sangeetha appears to run a tighter ship in the house. Jason laughingly compared her to an investigator: “My mom is like a spy.” He stated a night he took the household automobile without informing anybody and returned just the next early morning, by which point the household was close to submitting a missing out on individual’s grievance. He confessed he “really got into trouble” as soon as he strolled through the door.

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A Song He Barely Remembers

Long before he was calling “action” on his own movie, Jason looked like a kid in the tune “Naan Adicha Thaangamatta” from Vijay’s movie ‘Vettaikaaran.’ He stated he was just 8 or 9 at the time and keeps in mind little beyond using the outfit and going to hug his dad when the cams rolled. Asked if he acquired his daddy’s well-known dance relocations, Jason kept it modest, insisting he is not a natural dancer and asking not to be compared to Vijay.

Jason Sanjau Career Plan: Direction, Not Acting

In the meantime, acting is off the table. Jason stated his focus is totally on directing, beginning with ‘Sigma,’ which stars Sundeep Kishan and marks his launching behind the video camera. He will likewise make a quick on-screen look in among the movie’s tunes. A release date is yet to be revealed.

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