New talks ‘last possibility’ for Iran to create offer, prevent escalation of United States strikes: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has actually played this hand before throughout the five-month-old Iran war– however this time, he insists it is various.

The president on Monday stated that brand-new talks in between Washington and Tehran are the “last chance” for Iran to create an offer and prevent an escalation of United States strikes on the nation.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, stated he anticipates settlements will concentrate on resuming the Strait of Hormuz and develop a path for Iran to deal with the United States’ issues about its nuclear program. He informed press reporters they would likely learn more about the status of the settlements “today or tomorrow”

“The first phase is the opening of the straits. The second phase will be the denuclearisation,” the Republican president stated. “And that will take a little while.”

While Trump has actually delighted in the United States military annihilating layers of Tehran’s management and ravaging its flying force and navy, Iran is wagering it can outlive Trump as he deals with decreased stockpiles of munitions and the trouble of carrying out a war that is undesirable with the American electorate ahead of November’s midterm election.

Trump stated he chose to hold back on buying American forces to perform brand-new enormous strikes versus Iran at the advising of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He stated a strategy remained in location for United States forces to perform “the biggest attack since World War II” on Sunday. He chose to ditch the strategy and offer diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from crucial Gulf leaders– consisting of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman– as well as at the demand of unnamed Iranian authorities.

Trump restated that he is running out of perseverance with Iran.

“This is the last chance for them to sign a good document,” Trump stated.

Previously on Monday, Trump had actually criticised Iran on social networks as being “unbelievably duplicitous”

His ire was raised by Iran declaring that its conferences with Oman on Monday were focussed exclusively on developing a momentary path for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the worldwide oil trade.

“They ask for a meeting, some would say beg, talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they are not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they are only dealing with Oman,” Trump whined.

Trump stated whether “Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking” about avoiding Iran from establishing nuclear weapons.

Trump has actually threatened to intensify attacks on Iran just to edge far from his dangers numerous times considering that the start of United States and Israel strikes on February 28.

Asked by a press reporter how Americans see him consistently making grim risks on Tehran before retreating, Trump reacted that he is revealing perseverance out of a factor to consider for Iranian life.

“I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” Trump stated. He included, “Hopefully, they will come to their senses.” Critics see Trump grabbing a reset button as a pattern Trump might still concern the conclusion that a huge escalation in the dispute with Iran is required.

Critics state his doubt likewise may show an unmentioned understanding inside the administration that United States armed force may alone might not be sufficient to oblige Iran to back down and bring an end to a now monthslong war that Trump had actually previously minimized as a weekslong adventure.

“I think what we are seeing here is a president who has an approach that is just rather erratic,” stated Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” “At this point, he is trying to get us back to February. And I think if he could — if he had a big reset button he could hit — he would certainly take that option.”

There have actually been numerous minutes throughout the dispute when Trump has actually shown his predisposition for the bellicose just to withdraw at the last minute, while stating his risks stimulated development:– In early April, the United States and Iran accepted a two-week ceasefire in a statement that came less than 2 hours before a due date Trump had actually set for Tehran to capitulate or deal with attacks on bridges and power plants– strikes he stated would suggest “a whole civilisation will die”

— After days of alarming dangers versus Iran, Trump revealed on May 18 he was holding back on a significant organized military strike since “serious negotiations” were underway, crediting Gulf allies for convincing him to reveal restraint.

— Then in June, Trump threatened on social networks to strike Iran “VERY HARD” and take Iran’s energy base upon Kharg Island to “assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets”just to abort the strikes in another post after declaring that peace settlements had actually advanced with top-level Iranian leaders.

Call with Saudi crown prince impacted Trump’s choice

With this most current episode, Trump recommended that the Saudi crown prince played an especially crucial function in him turning away from intensifying the battle.

The United States president spoke by phone with the de-facto leader of the kingdom on Saturday before revealing he was stopping prepared strikes.

The crown prince communicated that an escalation in combating might have an extreme influence on the worldwide economy if Tehran reacted to a brand-new United States barrage by targeting a few of the United States’ Gulf allies, according to an individual informed on the call who was not authorised to comment openly and demanded privacy.

Saudi authorities, the individual included, have actually highlighted in their engagements with the Trump administration that the kingdom remains in a great position to safeguard itself versus additional possible Iranian strikes– as are fellow energy titans Qatar and the UAE– however that Kuwait might be more susceptible to attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

As Trump threatens escalation, Republicans deal with hard ballot

Trump has actually firmly insisted that November’s midterm elections are not forming his technique to the dispute, which has actually stimulated worry throughout the international economy.

It is definitely on the minds of his fellow Republicans.

About two-thirds of United States grownups state the war with Iran has actually not been beneficial, according to ballot from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released recently. That consists of the huge bulk of Democrats and independents, along with about 37 percent of Republicans.

Among Trump’s the majority of outspoken allies on Capitol Hill recommended on Sunday the administration requires to regulate its technique on Iran.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy stated on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the dispute in Washington has actually lost viewpoint on the destruction the United States armed force has actually caused on Iran considering that the start of the war.

Still, the Republican legislator acknowledged that additional intensifying the dispute might cause another rise in already-elevated energy costs and “a lot of inflation for the American people”

Kennedy made the case that tightening up sanctions and targeting Iran’s nuclear program– instead of intensifying the dispute– may be the very best bet for the minute.

“They are all hellish choices,” Kennedy stated. “But for the moment, I would maintain the status quo.”

Released on August 4, 2026