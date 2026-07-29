Samsung Galaxy S26 FE’s charging speed revealed via new certification

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE – expected to arrive in September – has been spotted on the UL Demko certification database, revealing its charging speed.

The listing mentions 15V/3A and 10V/4.5A charging ratings, indicating the S26 FE supports a maximum charging speed of 45W. That’s the same as last year’s Galaxy S25 FE and this year’s Galaxy S26+, but slower than the Galaxy S26 Ultra (60W) and faster than the Galaxy S26 (25W).

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

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The models mentioned in the listing include SM-S741W, SM-S741U1, SM-S741U, SM-S741B/DS, SM-S741B, and SM-S741N.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The UL Demko listing doesn’t reveal any additional specs or features of the Galaxy S26 FE, but the models SM-S741U and SM-S741B were previously spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 17, and 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE design revealed via Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing

The Galaxy S25 FE was unveiled last year in September, so chances are the S26 FE will also go official around the same time this year. More details about it should surface as we inch closer to its launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Samsung Galaxy S26+

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Samsung Galaxy S26

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