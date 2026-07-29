Realme 16x Indian variant said to pack 7,000mAh battery, launch soon

According to a new leak, the Realme 16x 5G could soon make its debut in India. The Indian variant is tipped to feature a larger battery than the global variant. The handset was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.

The leak claims that the India-bound Realme 16x will pack a 7,000mAh battery, replacing the 6,600mAh cell found in the global version.

The leak suggests that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and ship with Android 16 out of the box.

It is also tipped to come with a 144Hz display, a 50MP primary rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The Realme 16x is said to launch in Endurance Brown and Glory White color options.

Once launched, the Realme 16x will join the Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+, and Realme 16T in the company’s India smartphone lineup.

Realme 16

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Realme 16 Pro

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