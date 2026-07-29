Not gym, but a daily habit keeps John Cena fit at 49 after retirement. WWE legend shares his secret to staying flexible

John Cena revealed his simple daily stretching habit to maintain flexibility. He performs this routine each morning. This practice is crucial for his lower back, which causes him discomfort. After decades of wrestling, Cena prioritises his long-term health and active life. Read on!

Ever since John Cena arrived with a new buzz cut at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, fans have been discussing his new look and his fitness at 49. While talking about his appearance, Cena revealed that the haircut was part of the process of his second hair transplant. However, it was his approach towards staying fit and flexible after years of physical demands that caught everyone’s attention.

The former WWE superstar recently opened up about the simple habit he follows every day to keep his body moving, proving that fitness is not always about intense workouts or heavy training sessions.

John Cena reveals his unusual fitness habit at 49

During his appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, John Cena spoke about his fitness routine and how he maintains flexibility at this stage of his life.

He revealed that the most important thing he does for his body is stretching every morning while taking a shower. One of his regular movements includes touching his toes, which he believes helps him stay flexible.

While explaining his routine, John Cena joked about the unusual practice and said that anyone walking in on him during his shower would see a completely different side of him. He humorously added that he does the “full spread” every morning.

However, Cena admitted that stretching is not his favourite part of staying fit. Talking about the difficult stretching exercises, he said, “I hate it,” but added that he continues doing it frequently because of what it does for his body.

The actor explained that flexibility has become especially important for him because his lower back is the area that causes him the most discomfort. Joking about ageing, John compared the human body to a “crusty rubber band” and said that keeping it flexible is necessary.

Why Cena focuses on flexibility after decades of wrestling



John Cena’s focus on flexibility comes after more than two decades of physically demanding work in professional wrestling. He made his WWE debut in 1999 and spent nearly 25 years performing in the ring, a career that placed significant pressure on his body.

He announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2024 and competed in his final match in 2025. He explained that the decision was connected to his desire to maintain a healthy and active life in the years ahead.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s podcast, the actor said he no longer wanted to put his body through the same level of physical punishment. He shared that he wanted to enjoy a “long, good life” instead of dealing with years of injuries and physical struggles.

Cena also acknowledged that age plays a role in how he approaches fitness now. He said that while he feels physically good, he understands that taking care of his body has become more important with time.

John Cena’s next project after WWE retirement



Apart from his fitness journey, John Cena is also continuing his career in entertainment. At San Diego Comic-Con, he unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming action-adventure film Matchbox: The Movie.

According to the film’s description, the story follows a group of childhood friends whose lives change when their former leader, Sean, played by Cena, returns to their town as an undercover CIA agent. The group finds themselves caught in a global mission that puts them at the centre of an international chase.

The film stars John Cena alongside Randeep Hooda, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson and Arturo Castro. Matchbox: The Movie is scheduled to release on Apple TV on October 9, 2026.