Moto Pad 70 Groove with 9 JBL speakers is launching this week

Motorola has announced the launch of its new Moto Pad 70 Groove tablet in India. The upcoming tablet will feature a 12.1-inch display, a 360-degree kickstand, and a 9 speaker JBL audio system.

The Moto Pad 70 Groove is set to debut in India on July 31. If its design looks familiar, that’s because it’s essentially a rebadged Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2.

A Flipkart microsite for the Moto Pad 70 Groove is already live, revealing most of the tablet’s key specifications. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and pack a 10,200mAh battery.

The tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and is rated to deliver up to 800 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

The standout feature of the Moto Pad 70 Groove is its 9-speaker JBL audio system, which consists of four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. Motorola claims the setup delivers up to 48W of audio output, and the tablet can also double as a Bluetooth speaker.

On the software front, the Moto Pad 70 Groove will ship with Android 16 out of the box. Motorola has promised Android OS upgrades through Android 18, along with security updates until 2030.

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