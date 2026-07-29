Govt prepares Rs 80,000 crore bundle to draw in deepwater oil explorers

Run-through India prepares an Rs 80,000-crore reward bundle for deepwater oil expedition. The federal government will money as much as half the expense of drilling exploratory wells. This effort intends to lower expedition dangers and bring in worldwide business. India is likewise auctioning eighteen deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks. The quote due date is September seventeenth for these blocks. IANS Centre is preparing a 80,000 crore reward plan to money approximately half the expense of deepwater exploratory wells in a quote to draw in foreign financial investment and speed up overseas oil and gas expedition. (Image for representation) New Delhi: The petroleum and gas ministry is preparing an Rs 80,000-crore reward plan to draw in foreign financial investment into India’s deepwater oil and gas expedition by bearing up to half the expense of drilling exploratory wells, according to individuals acquainted with the matter. The effort, under the National Deepwater Exploration Mission, or Samudra Manthan, goes even more than the series of upstream reforms over the previous years, which stopped working to draw in substantial financial investment from international oil companies, by straight moneying part of expedition expenses. < img title ="Screenshot 2026-07-28 at 12.53.50 AM" alt ="Screenshot 2026-07-28 at 12.53.50 AM" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132670229/screenshot-2026-07-28-at-12-53-50am.jpg" data-msid ="132670229" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132670229/screenshot-2026-07-28-at-12-53-50am.jpg">

Under the proposition, the federal government will compensate as much as 50 % of the expense of drilling deepwater exploratory wells, individuals stated. The proposition is being talked about with other ministries and might alter before it is put before the cabinet.

Financing per well will be topped to avoid expense overruns. The federal government might likewise partially fund 3D seismic studies, according to among the individuals, who did not want to be recognized.

The assistance is targeted at lowering expedition threat and drawing in international business with deepwater proficiency and advanced innovations.

High expenses and India’s modest expedition success have long kept foreign companies away. Drilling a single deepwater well can cost Rs 1,000-1,200 crore, depending upon geological intricacy. An ultra-deepwater well can cost a couple of hundred crore more. The rewards will be offered to both state-run and personal explorers.

ONGC on Saturday spudded its very first deepwater exploratory well under the Samudra Manthan program.

Deepwater Expertise

Financing per well will be topped to avoid expense overruns. The federal government might likewise partially fund 3D seismic studies, according to among the individuals, who did not want to be determined.

The assistance is focused on lowering expedition danger and bring in international business with deepwater proficiency and advanced innovations.

High expenses and India’s modest expedition success have long kept foreign companies away. Drilling a single deepwater well can cost Rs 1,000-1,200 crore, depending upon geological intricacy. An ultra-deepwater well can cost a couple of hundred crore more. The rewards will be offered to both state-run and personal explorers.

ONGC on Saturday spudded its very first deepwater exploratory well under the Samudra Manthan program.

India is likewise auctioning 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme. The quote due date has actually been reached September 17, by when the federal government anticipates to settle the reward bundle.

The proposition marks a substantial departure from the existing expedition routine where business with granted blocks are needed to finish a minimum work program, consisting of seismic studies and exploratory wells, or face charges.

Explorers often pick not to drill after seismic information indicate a low likelihood of a business discovery. Numerous surrender obstructs instead of invest numerous crores in a high-risk well.

Along with the reward plan, the federal government has actually been enhancing the quality of geological information offered to explorers. It has actually invested greatly in obtaining overseas 2D seismic information and is now wanting to generate personal business to recycle tradition datasets utilizing sophisticated innovations.