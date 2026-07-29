Moradabad divisional commissioner grants interim remain on demolition of 38 structures at Jauhar University

In an interim relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s dream task, Moradabad divisional commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh on Monday remained the Rampur Development Authority’s order for the proposed demolition of 38 structures at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University till the next hearing. This order implies that no demolition or bulldozer operation can happen while the appeal is under factor to consider. The RDA provided the demolition order on July 15. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The Jauhar University in Rampur. (FILE PHOTO)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/27/400x225/The-Jauhar-University-in-Rampur---FILE-PHOTO-_1785177461333.jpg"alt ="The Jauhar University in Rampur. (FILE PHOTO)"title ="The Jauhar University in Rampur. (FILE PHOTO)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The Jauhar University in Rampur.(FILE PHOTO)

The commissioner’s interim order came throughout the hearing of a statutory appeal submitted by the Jauhar Trust, which challenged the RDA’s order for the demolition of 38 out of the university’s 40 structures. The trust’s appeal was submitted by Nikhat Aflak Khan, Azam Khan’s sibling and a trustee of the university.

Rampur district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who likewise functions as the RDA vice-chairman, had actually released the demolition order. The authority declared that the 38 structures were built without acquiring approval for their structure strategies, stating them unapproved and directing the university to destroy the structures within 15 days.

The RDA’s choice triggered extensive demonstrations from the university administration, the Jauhar Trust, trainees, and workers. Trainees have actually been staging a sit-in presentation on the university school for a number of days, requiring that the demolition order be withdrawn. The university administration has actually kept that the authority acted without effectively thinking about all pertinent truths and supporting files before releasing the demolition notifications.

In its appeal, the Jauhar Trust argued that the RDA’s order was lawfully unsustainable and had actually been released without correct evaluation of the readily available records. Approaching the divisional commissioner’s court, the trust has actually likewise moved the Allahabad high court, looking for judicial intervention versus the demolition order.

The RDA’s demolition order set off demonstrations and legal obstacles from the university and its advocates.

The next hearing before the divisional commissioner is anticipated to figure out the future course of the case after both sides provide their arguments and supporting proof.

The interim relief has actually been invited by the university administration, trainees, and workers, who explained the stay as a considerable reprieve while the legal difficulty to the RDA’s demolition order continues.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a personal organization situated in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Developed in 2006 by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, the university, called after Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, was developed as a personal university through an Act (UP Act No. 19 of 2006) gone by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature and authorized by the Governor of the State on June 16, 2006, when Samajwadi Party creator Mulayam Singh Yadav was the primary minister of Uttar Pradesh. It was formally acknowledged as a university by the UP federal government in 2012; it supplies college throughout a vast school covering more than 250 acres. The university’s existing professors strength is 90 teachers and trainers who teach 24 topics, varying from engineering, medication, and law to the liberal arts.