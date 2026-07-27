‘Text Mom, But I Won’t Delete’: BJP MP’s Daughter Archita Sachin After Instagram Post Celebrating Pradhan’s Resignation Goes Viral

‘Text My Mom, But I Won’t Delete’: BJP MP’s Daughter Archita Sachin As Insta Post Celebrating Pradhan’s Resignation Goes Viral|Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP)MP Aparajita Sarangi’s child Archita Sachin Rahar appears to have actually struck a bold position versus her mom’s celebration by publishing an Instagram Story commemorating the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister amidst across the country demonstration.

‘Jai Hind ‘

Quickly after Pradhan resigned, Archita shared the news with the heading’Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amidst enormous trainee demonstrations over NEET leakage mess’ on Instagram. She likewise composed ‘Jai Hindi!’ on the Story.

I Won’t Delete’

Archita, whose mom Aparajita Sarangi represents Odisha’s Bhubaneswar constituency, then shared another Instagram Story, worrying that she will not be erasing her earlier post.

She composed,”Also, to DP’s PA who makes certain to text my mom asking me to erase my previous story (it has actually taken place before) – Don’t trouble. I will not erase. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind!”

Afterwards, she supposedly published another Instagram Story, supposedly revealing the screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with her mom. The image supposedly revealed her informing her mom,” Won’t erase. Will not be erasing.”

Screenshots of her Instagram Story have actually been doing rounds on social networks. Responding to them, a netizen stated,”Democracy suggests having the guts to speak your conscience, not send to quiet conformity. Deep regard to Archita Sarangi for standing high as a vibrant Voice of Democracy!”

I Stand By Pradhan’: Aparajita Sarangi

Archita’s mom Aparajita Sarangi extended her assistance to Dharmendra Pradhan after he resigned. In a post on X, she composed,”Sri Dharmendra Pradhan has actually tendered his resignation today. Resigning after owning ethical duty requires a great deal of nerve. I wait him in this extremely tough time. I want him the very best for the days to come. May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him.”

Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation marked an uncommon circumstances of the Central federal government accepting street pressure and public agitation. His resignation was the crucial need of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, whose advocates had actually been continually objecting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, for 37 days.

< img src ="http://www.republicworld.com/_app/immutable/assets/16-9-placeholder.ylpwvwO6.jpg" width ="0" alt loading ="lazy"> Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation letter|Image: X

In his resignation letter, Pradhan stated his choice was driven by issue for trainees instead of individual factors to consider.

He composed, “I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and legitimate expectations of the youth of the country. Turning the dreams of India’s young generation into reality has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership. However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026.”

He included that he took “complete obligation” from the first day and “never ever turned away from the circumstance”. “However, even throughout this time, people calling to account positions tried to develop challenges and misinform trainees– an act that triggered me deep distress,” he added.

He further said, “I have actually constantly held undeviating faith in the strength of our democracy and have actually deeply appreciated the goals, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not simply India’s future; they are the torchbearers, developers, and designers of a brand-new and established India. I am hurt by the occasions of the previous 10 days. This is not a matter of individual eminence for me.

India’s youth power is the real strength of this country. It is my willpower not to let the nation’s youth get captured in a web of confusion.