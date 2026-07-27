Ajay Devgn, Jio Studios, and Aanand L Rai cooperation on Chauhaan is amongst the most talked about of the year. The statement video stimulated responses throughout the board and put the movie on the Gen-Z discussion. The movie goes on floorings later on this year, and Bollywood Hungama has amazing news for all Ajay Devgn fans.

SCOOP: Vikrant Massey signs up with Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan; to play a layered grey character

According to trusted sources, Aanand L Rai has actually trapped Vikrant Massey to play a crucial function in the Ajay Devgn led action thriller. “Vikrant Massey will be seen like never before in this action thriller inspired by true events. He plays a layered grey character, and his tashan with Ajay Devgn will be among the major highlights of Chauhaan,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama

According to sources near Bollywood HungamaVikrant was blown away by the script of Chauhaanand it was an instantaneous yes from his side to play this layered function. “Ajay and Vikrant are like watching two powerhouses from different generations in the same film. The audiences are in for a treat,” the source informs us even more.

Chauhaan is all set to go on floorings in the last quarter of 2026, for a Gandhi Jayanti 2027 release. The pre-production work is currently going on in complete swing. The movie is promoted to be the Dhurandhar of 2027!

Check Out: Vikrant Massey remembers why he thought twice to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak; states, “I believed Deepika is a huge star and we will not look great together”

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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