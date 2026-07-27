Prosit Roy to team up with Dharma Productions for a mental love after Raakh success: Report

Prosit Roy, who just recently amassed extensive gratitude for his Amazon Prime Video series Raakhis apparently preparing for an amazing brand-new partnership. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker is anticipated to sign up with hands with Dharma Productions for an untitled mental love, marking an uncommon and appealing innovative collaboration.

Prosit Roy to work together with Dharma Productions for a mental love after Raakh success: Report

While Dharma Productions has actually long been connected with grand romantic performers and industrial movie theater, the production home is now stated to be checking out a mental romance with Roy at the helm. If the reports are to be thought, the job is presently in its preliminary phases of advancement, with the casting procedure yet to start. According to the report, the makers are intending to take the movie on floorings by the end of this year, offered whatever advances as prepared.

A source estimated in the report shared insight into Roy’s vision for the task, stating, “Prosit has a really strong conviction for mental stories, which is plainly noticeable in the method he approaches his characters. After Raakh, he wished to use up something that would permit him to check out love and relationships through a mental lens. This is a really strong mental romance, and Prosit is incredibly enthusiastic about it currently.”

The source even more included, “Everyone at Dharma is extremely thrilled about this movie. They think in Prosit’s vision and the world he has actually produced for this story. It is a fresh take on the mental romance category, and the group is eager to bring it to the audience in the proper way. The casting procedure will start quickly, and the makers are taking a look at taking the movie on the floorings towards completion of the year.”

The movie stays untitled and no stars have actually been completed so far, the reported partnership has actually currently produced substantial interest amongst cinephiles. Roy has actually made recognition for bringing layered stories and mentally intricate characters to the screen, making him a fitting option for a story that mixes love with mental components.

For Dharma Productions, the task might represent another action towards broadening its storytelling scheme by backing non-traditional stories together with its traditional offerings. A mental love is reasonably uncharted area in Hindi movie theater, and the reported partnership has the prospective to use audiences a revitalizing take on the category.

A main statement concerning the task, including its cast and production timeline, is still waited for. Till then, fans will need to wait on verification from the makers on what might be among the most awaited filmmaker-producer partnerships in the coming months.

Check out: Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to disperse Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, states report

Tags: Amazon Prime Video, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Prime Video, Prosit Roy, Psychological Romance, Raakh, untitled, Web Series, Web Show

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