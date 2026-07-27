With less than 3 weeks to opt for its release, the promos of Batwara 1947 will be required to the next level today, as the trailer of the much-awaited movie will lastly be revealed in a couple of days. In a special effort, the launch will be kept in 2 various cities on 2 successive days.

EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 trailer to be gone for Jaipur’s renowned single-screen movie theater, Raj Mandir, on July 28; Mumbai occasion on July 29

A source informed Bollywood Hungama“On Tuesday, July 28, the trailer of Batwara 1947 will be revealed in the renowned single-screen movie theater, Raj Mandir in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Fans and regional media will be welcomed to capture the trailer and likewise see Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi.”

The source included,”Raj Mandir works as the best place for such occasions in Rajasthan. It has actually hosted numerous launches formerly, so the management has experience handling fans and stars. The single-screen is distinctive in the nation in terms of environment, screen and sound quality, and so on. It’s a theatre close to Sunny Deol’s heart. He promoted the re-release of his cult classic, Gadar– Ek Prem Katha (2001 ), as part of promos of Gadar 2 (2023) and the reaction was amazing. He then went back to Raj Mandir to promote Jaat (2025). Both movies succeeded and, in such a way, advertising occasions at Raj Mandir have actually shown to be a fortunate beauty for the star.”

The source then stated,”The next day, July 29, a comparable occasion will be held for media and fans in Mumbai.” Batwara 1947 is produced by super star Aamir Khan, and he’s likewise anticipated to be present at both the occasions.

Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 Stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The movie is extremely waited for as it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and furthermore, it is produced by Aamir Khan.

Batwara 1947 is based upon the play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, by Syed Asghar Wajahat. The Partition-era story focuses on a Muslim household which moves from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli left by a Hindu household. The old Hindu matriarch declines to leave her ancestral home and she likewise strikes an uncommon bond with the Muslim immigrants.

Check Out: BREAKING: Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 passed with an ‘A’ certificate by CBFC

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags: Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal, Batwara 1947, Bollywood, Karan Deol, News, Preity Zinta, Raj Mandir, Rajkumar Santoshi, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol

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