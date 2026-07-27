EXCLUSIVE: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900– 1000 screens regardless of Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal states, “There was NO other feasible weekend up until February 2027-end”

The trailer of Bhai Tera Star Hai has actually captured attention thanks to its eccentric material and Raghav Juyal’s appealing efficiency. Surprisingly, it’ll launch on July 30 and therefore encounter Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In a special interview with Bollywood Hungamaproducer-director Vivek B Agarwal discussed the technique behind the release.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900– 1000 screens regardless of Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal states,”There was NO other feasible weekend till February 2027-end “

Vivek B Agarwal stated, “Honestly speaking, there’s no technique. I did my research. After the July 30 weekend, I do not understand if I’ll get another chance to launch my movie till completion of February 2027. There are either a number of huge Bollywood movies, a solo beast movie or a mix of Bollywood and pan-India South movies. There’s something occurring each week or every 2nd week.”

He included, “Moreover, I understood that apart from Dhamaal 4 in July, there was no considerable Hindi release up until the middle of August. It was either an option of encountering a huge Hindi movie or launching together with Spider-Man. This was the only feasible alternative. I felt that considering that there was no Hindi movie launching for almost a month, I ‘d rather launch my movie in the middle of this dry duration and draw in audiences who may choose viewing a Hindi movie over an English one.”

When inquired about the screen count, Vivek responded, “PVR Inox Pictures is dispersing the movie in India. We are targeting 900 to 1000 screens.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai’s discount resembles the small-budget-high-concept movies that production homes like UTV and Phantom (that Vivek B Agarwal belonged of) frequently produced in the 2000s and early 2010s. Such movies can amaze with theatrical efficiency, as shown by Main Vaapas Aaungaa movie which was most likely viewed as a digital movie before it shocked at package workplace. How essential was it for Vivek to offer Bhai Tera Star Hai a theatrical release rather of going directly to OTT?

Vivek B Agarwal described, “I type of concur with you that there has actually been a modification of frame of mind. At the end of the day, if the movie is excellent, individuals do concern the theatres. Raghav and I were really eager that Bhai Tera Star Hai must have a theatrical release. We chose to go for it and enjoy a marketing project where he’s connecting with individuals and inquiring to enjoy the movie in theatres. Appropriately, he’s been doing city trips continually and interacting with the possible audience.”

He continued, “Also, at the end of the day, the material needs to work. Individuals need to like the trailers and tunes and after that choose whether they wish to see it in movie theaters. I believe we are attaining that balance. Individuals resemble the trailer and humour ratio. It’s unusual to have a movie of this kind with such humour and ensemble cast.”

He included, “Moreover, I feel that individuals are tired of sitting in your home and enjoying dark, severe thrillers, that make up almost 80% of OTT material. Aisa nahin hai ki OTT pe bhasad funny restriction rahi haiMajorly, sirf dark, severe aur hazardous material hi restriction raha haiIf a movie uses them something fresh, I feel that they would like to offer it a possibility.”

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan called Raghav Juyal and informed him, ‘I saw Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer TWICE and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke was FABULOUS'”– Vivek B Agarwal

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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