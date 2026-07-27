UP Govt Reconstitutes SIT In Ayodhya Temple Embezzlement Case, 3 Senior IPS Officers Inducted|Image: ANI(file)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh federal government has actually reconstituted the Special Investigation Team( SIT )penetrating the supposed embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, inducting 3 senior IPS officers into the examination.

The recently made up SIT is headed by IG Kiran S, with DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma and SSP Ayodhya Dr Gaurav Grover as members.

The earlier SIT had actually made up Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar, to name a few authorities.

The relocation follows the Supreme Court, throughout the July 13 hearing, directed the Uttar Pradesh federal government to make up a fresh SIT under the management of a senior IPS officer. The order was gone by a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, in addition to Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan.

The pinnacle court likewise directed that a status report be sent on July 27. Following the court’s order, the state federal government reconstituted the SIT. Sources stated the brand-new group has actually currently started its examination.

The case associates with the supposed embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The previous SIT performed a substantial probe, taking a look at CCTV video footage, contribution signs up, cash-handling treatments and monetary records. It questioned a number of temple staff members and sent an initial report indicating declared abnormalities in the counting and deposit of temple offerings.

Based upon the probe, cops detained essential implicated and recuperated money, cars, investment-related files and other properties presumably bought utilizing the misused funds. Searches were carried out at numerous areas, while digital proof and monetary deals were likewise scrutinised.

The Supreme Court observed that criminal examinations and technical assessment of theft-related cases are better dealt with by knowledgeable policeman, causing the reconstitution of the SIT under senior IPS management.