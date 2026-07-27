114 Rafale Deal: France Sets Mid-August Timeline for Official Response to India

France Set to Respond to India’s 114 Rafale Jet LoR by Mid-August|Image: ANI, Republic

New Delhi: In the 114 Rafale fighter jet offer, France is anticipated to send its main action to the Indian Letter of Request (LoR)for the task by mid-August.

The French authorities have actually now looked for time till mid-August to send their reaction to the Indian Letter of Request provided to France in May this year, defence authorities informed ANI.

The authorities included that the 2 sides would be working out on cost and other crucial elements after the French reaction is gotten, they stated.

India had actually released the Letter of Request (LoR) to France for the mega government-to-government offer for 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force in May this year.

The offer would see 94 Rafale jets being made in India by the French maker Dassault Aviation in collaboration with an Indian business.

The airplane are crucial for satisfying the vital requirements of the Indian Air Force as its squadron strength is decreasing due to the phasing out of the vintage airplane, consisting of the versions of the Russian-origin MiG fighter jets and significant hold-ups in the induction of native airplane like the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2.

While the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have actually positioned orders for 62 Rafale airplanes currently, the 114 Rafale order will take the numbers to 176. The Indian Navy has likewise currently revealed its intent to induct 31 more of these aircrafts to take on maritime hazards, which might take the variety of Rafales in the nation to over 200.

The Defence Ministry had actually performed a significant research study under Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to improve the ability of the Indian Air Force not long after he took control of in 2024, and the Defence Ministry has actually been working towards that in a concentrated way.