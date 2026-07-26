FACC expands composite production in India with partner Kineco Aerospace

FACC is expanding its cooperation with Kineco Aerospace to a second work package of composite components for FACC’s customer Airbus. The components will be produced in India, comprising several thousand parts per year, with serial production scheduled to start by the end of 2027. The step follows the completion of a qualification milestone with Airbus. The cooperation builds on the long-term supply-chain agreement signed by the two companies at the Paris Air Show in 2025. It is part of FACC’s commitment to supporting the growth of India’s aerospace ecosystem by developing industrial capabilities with long-term partners.

“India is becoming an increasingly important part of the global aerospace industry, and our strategy is to develop industrial capabilities there with trusted, long-term partners,” says Andreas Furthmayr, EVP Aerostructures, FACC. “Kineco has already demonstrated the standards we require, and this second work package reflects the confidence we have built together. We are not sourcing from a market — we are building capabilities with partners, and growing with them as India’s aerospace ecosystem develops.”

S.R. Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer – Kineco Aerospace: “Being entrusted with a second Airbus work package by FACC is a significant milestone in our partnership and a strong endorsement of Kineco’s advanced composite manufacturing capabilities. Since signing our long-term agreement in Paris in 2025, Kineco and FACC’s relationship has been founded on performance, quality and mutual trust. This second work package of composite components by FACC for its customer Airbus further strengthens Kineco’s position as a strategic manufacturing partner within the global aerospace supply chain and supports Kineco Group’s vision of building world-class composite manufacturing capabilities in India for the world.”

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