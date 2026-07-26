Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 declared at keralaresults.nic.in; check steps to download scorecard, direct link and passing marks

Kerala Plus Two SAY and Improvement Examination Results for 2026 were officially released on July 25. Students can now access their scores through the official Kerala result portals online. They must use their register number and date of birth to view results. Passing the examination requires obtaining at least 30 percent marks in every subject. Provisional scorecards can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

The Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Examination Results 2026 were officially released on July 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Students who appeared for these supplementary and improvement exams can now access their scores through the official Kerala result portals.

How to Check Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

Students must keep their 8-digit register number and date of birth ready to view their results. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala results portal.

Step 2: Click on the “DHSE SAY / Improvement Examination Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter the register number and date of birth in the required format.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional scorecard for future reference.

Official Websites to Check Result

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026: Passing Criteria

To qualify in the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination, students must obtain at least 30 per cent marks (Grade D) in every subject.