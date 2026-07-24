T-Mobile and AT&T use the Galaxy Z Fold8 free of charge, Z Fold8 Ultra for $200

The brand-new Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 Ultra are $100 more costly than their predecessors and the Galaxy Z Fold8 (the brand-new broad collapsible) is rather expensive. Samsung United States does use some pre-order discount rates, e.g. $150 off the Flip and $200 off the 2 Folds, plus an additional $100 if you finish the purchase with PayPal. You can discover more information on these deals over on Samsung.com. Or you might go through a provider rather– here is what the huge 3 need to provide. Keep in mind that the phones appear on August 7.

T-Mobile is marking down the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra by $1,900. That implies that you can have the large design totally free– T-Mobile calls this “Galaxy Z Fold8 on United States”– or the Ultra design for $200. The catch is that you need to sell a qualified gadget and go on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next strategy.

If you choose the Galaxy Z Flip8 over the 2 Folds, T-Mobile will provide you a $1,100 discount rate, leaving you to pay just $200. This offer is offered when trading in an old gadget or when including a brand-new line on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

T-Mobile provides$1,900 off the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra

Company clients can likewise get discount rates– $1,300 off any of the Z8 designs when changing to T-Mobile for Business and trading in an old gadget on SuperMobile. You can get$900 off any of the 3 without a trade-in by including a company line on SuperMobile.

The provider has deals on the 2 watches– the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2With a $430 discount rate, the 40mm Watch9 winds up being totally free, while the Ultra2 cost drops to $270. You will require a Watch Plan Plus and the real discount rate will be administered by means of 24 regular monthly expense credits.

You can discover more information on T-Mobile’s deals here.

AT&T provides the Galaxy Z Fold8 for complimentary with a qualified trade-in. You can likewise get a Watch9 or a Galaxy Tab A11+ for $2/month each. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra depends on $1,900 off, leaving you to pay $200. This likewise needs a qualified trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 gets a somewhat smaller sized discount rate than on T-Mobile– it’s up to $1,000 off and does need a trade-in. New clients can change to AT&T and the provider will settle a phone balance approximately $800 a line (approximately 10 lines).

AT&T likewise provides the Galaxy Z Fold8 totally free

AT&T Business consumers can get the Galaxy Z Flip8 from $400, the Z Fold8 from $800 and the Z Fold8 Ultra from$1,100 with a two-year agreement.

By the method, the Galaxy Z8 series is FirstNet Ready(it’s a cell network for very first responders). You can check out the customer, service and public security deals here.

Verizon uses$460 in advertising credit over a 48-month payment strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold8 if you include a brand-new line to a$30/month Simplicity Plan. Plus the$30 a month payment for the phone itself, amounting to $1,440 over the 4 year duration ($ 1,900-$ 460 =$1,440). The deal for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is a$ 420 discount rate, likewise supplied as marketing credit topped 48 months. The month-to-month payments for the phone are $35. You can get a larger $1,100 discount rate on both phones if you update through an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate strategy with a 36-month payment strategy.

< img alt ="Verizon offers $460 in promotional credit for the Galaxy Z Fold8" width="159" height="159" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-z8-us-carrier-deals/popup/-159/gsmarena_005.jpg">



Verizon provides$460 in marketing credit for the Galaxy Z Fold8

It appears that Verizon does not provide the Z Flip8 at all, so there are no offers for it. It does have actually BYOD watch offers with $430 in marketing credits (over a 36-month duration) for the Watch9 (40mm) and Watch Ultra2.

There are more uses to think about, you will discover the complete information here. This consists of as much as$ 900 off the Galaxy Z Fold8 duo for brand-new and existing Verizon Business clients.

If you wish to discover more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra, take a look at our hands-on evaluation.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

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