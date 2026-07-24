19459062 The other day, Samsung presented the 3rd brand-new design of the Galaxy collapsible line-up– confusingly, it’s called the Galaxy Z Fold8, however it is not a Z Fold7 follower. Rather, it is a brand-new (for Samsung) kind element that integrates a 16:10 cover display screen with a 4:3 inner screen. The Z Fold7 follower is called the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra now. With the magic of Silicon-Carbon, it has a 5,000 mAh battery– 600mAh more than its predecessor. There’s likewise the Galaxy Z Flip8, which is slimmer and lighter, however there is no Flip FE this time around. And both the Flip and the Fold got more costly. 19659002 You can have a look at our hands-on evaluation with the brand-new foldables. We likewise have a post that focuses on the distinctions in between the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra. There is a hands-on evaluation for the brand-new watches too, those would be the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and the Watch9. We even took a look at Samsung’s AI glasses, though those will not be pertaining to market whenever quickly. Mentioning, the Z Foldables are on pre-order up until August 7. If you’re simply beginning to check out what occurred at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion the other day, you can utilize this post as a leaping off point– listed below you will discover links to specifications, contrasts, prices information, hands-on evaluations and whatever other details we have actually collected up until now. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Requirements Statement Hands-on evaluation vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra hands-on evaluation Beginning $1,900/ ₤ 1,700/ EUR2,000/ 180,000 19659011 Pre-order July 22, offered August 7 19659012 vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Flip8 vs. Huawei Pura X Max Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 19459065 19459067 Requirements 19659017 Statement Hands-on evaluation 19659019 vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 hands-on evaluation Beginning$2,100/ ₤ 1,900/ EUR2,200/ 200,000 19659021 Pre-order July 22, offered August 7 19659022 vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip8 19659025 vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Motorola Razr Fold 19659027 vs. Oppo Find N6 19659028 vs. vivo X Fold6 vs. Honor Magic V6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 19459067 Specs Statement Hands-on evaluation Beginning $1,200/ ₤ 1,150/ EUR1,300/ 125,000 19659035 Pre-order July 22, readily available August 7 19659036 vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 19659038 vs. Galaxy Z Flip7 19659039 vs. Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 19659040 vs. Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (aka Razr Ultra 2026) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 19459065 19459067 Requirements Statement 19659044 Hands-on evaluation 19659045 Beginning$700/ ₤ 650/ EUR750/ 65,000 Pre-order July 22, offered August 7 19659047 vs. Galaxy Watch9 vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra 19659049 vs. Galaxy Watch8 Classic 19659050 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 3 19659051 vs. Pixel Watch 4 vs. Honor Watch 6 Plus vs. Xiaomi Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch9 19459065 19459067 Specs Statement 19659057 Hands-on evaluation Beginning$380/ ₤ 350/ EUR410 19659059 Pre-order July 22, offered August 7 vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 vs. Galaxy Watch8 19659062 vs. Galaxy Watch8 Classic 19659063 vs. Apple Watch Series 11 vs. Pixel Watch 4 More news from the Samsung Galaxy Z8 series launch occasion Enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked occasion live here Here is the prices breakdown for the Galaxy Z Fold8 series and the Z Flip8 Samsung reveals AI wise glasses powered by Android XR 19659069 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,999.00 19659073 ₤ 1,699.00 19659074 512GB 12GB RAM 19659075 EUR 2,199.00 19659076 ₤ 1,869.00< img alt= 19459032 src= 19459035 > Program all rates Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 19459081 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 19659080 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 2,199.00< img alt= src= 19459033 > 19659082 ₤ 1,899.00 512GB 12GB RAM EUR 2,399.00 19659085 $ 2,299.99 19659086 Program all costs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,299.00 ₤ 1,149.00 19659092 512GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,499.00 ₤ 1,319.00 Program all rates
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