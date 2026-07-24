Guy gets death for sexual attack, murder of 7-year-old young boy in UP’s Bahraich

Extra sessions court/special Pocso court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old guy to death for the sexual attack and murder of a seven-year-old kid in May this year. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The court also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 on the accused Mukesh Nishad and ordered that 50% of the fine amount be paid as compensation to the victim’s father. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/23/400x225/The-court-also-imposed-a-fine-of--100-000-on-the-a_1784827174983.jpg"alt ="The court also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 on the accused Mukesh Nishad and ordered that 50% of the fine amount be paid as compensation to the victim’s father. (For Representation)"title ="The court also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 on the accused Mukesh Nishad and ordered that 50% of the fine amount be paid as compensation to the victim’s father. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The court likewise enforced a fine of 100,000 on the implicated Mukesh Nishad and bought that 50% of the great quantity be paid as settlement to the victim’s daddy.( For Representation )

The court likewise enforced a fine of 100,000 on the implicated Mukesh Nishad and bought that 50 % of the great quantity be paid as payment to the victim’s dad.

Pronouncing the judgment, extra sessions judge Aravind Kumar Gautam stated the criminal offense fell under the “rarest of the unusual” classification. Unique district federal government counsel (Pocso) Sant Pratap Singh stated the implicated was founded guilty within one month and 14 working days.

Singh stated one Lakshman Nishad of Dayalpurwa, Kaiserganj, Bahraich, had actually submitted a problem that his seven-year-old boy had actually gone to participate in a wedding event in the town on May 12, however did not return home that night.

The next early morning, the kid’s body was discovered in the bushes around 400 metres from their home, with an injury on his neck. Lakshman Nishad declared that the implicated Mukesh Nishad had actually formerly attacked his household on May 5 and had actually threatened to eliminate his kid.

Following his grievance, an FIR was signed up at Kaiserganj police headquarters on May 13 under Section 103( 1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and areas 5(m)/ 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012.

Throughout the examination, the name of Ramvijay Nishad was dropped due to absence of proof. A charge sheet was submitted just versus Mukesh Nishad. Charges were framed on June 22.

Mentioning the Supreme Court and high court precedents, consisting of Bandu vs State of U.P. (2008) 11 SCC 113 and Mohanlal vs. State (2019 ), the court observed that the barbaric nature of the criminal activity called for the optimal penalty.